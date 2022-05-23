Who wrote this book in 1998 marking the 150th anniversary of the Wanganui Jockey Club?

Whanganui district sports quiz

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar

1. Name the two Whanganui-connected runners who are on track to take part in the world athletics championships in Oregon, US, in July.

2. Only five clubs are contesting the Whanganui premier rugby championship this season, so what was the largest premier field since the turn of the century?

3. When the Wanganui Athletic football team was flying high in the1990s, among its English imports was a striker whose goal-scoring feats won him a Golden Boot award.

4. Which rugby teams compete in the annual Spillane tournament, which began in 1931?

5. What is the name of the Ruapehu Rugby Club's home ground?

6. Which world-class Masters athlete, raised and educated in Whanganui, has returned to live here?

7. Marangai, a rural area south of Whanganui, is incorporated in the name of which sports club?

8. This lock played for the Whanganui rugby team 2005-9 and then for Manawatu, the Chiefs, in the UK and in Japan.

9. Who wrote a book in 1998 marking the 150th anniversary of the Wanganui Jockey Club?

10. Name the former Whanganui player who star All Black Beauden Barrett feels has the ability to make the ABs.

Quiz answers

1. Geordie Beamish (5000m) and Brad Mathas (800m).

2. 10 teams in 2000.

3. Clive Youlton. Two other prominent imports by Athletic were the Wye brothers, Shane and Lloyd.

4. North Island Marist clubs. The Spillane Cup was donated by Whanganui man C. Spillane for annual competition against Wellington Marist. It became a tournament when other North Island Marist clubs joined.

5. Rochford Park.

6. Sally Gibbs.

7. The Marangai Archery Club. It moved from its original rural location to the Kaierau rugby grounds in 2017.

8. Michael Fitzgerald.

9. Laraine Sole.

10. First five-eighth/fullback Stephen Perofeta, born and educated in Whanganui, and an ex-Butcher Boy who now plays for the Blues alongside Barrett.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!