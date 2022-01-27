Andrew Penn played how many games for the Black Caps? Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui district sports quiz

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Whanganui was the first racing club to have a stake of how many pounds?

2. What was the name of the successful football club here in the 1950s made up of immigrants?

3. When the Wanganui Rugby Club was founded in 1872 it was the third club to be formed in NZ. What were the first two?

4. The late Porky Green was a stalwart of which rugby club?

5. A racing commentator in 1966 called this the best cross-country course of any club in NZ.

6. In 2017, which rugby club's centennial celebrations translated to major success on the field when for the first time in recent memory all three teams had victories on the same Saturday?

7. Why is John Blair an important name in Whanganui rugby?

8. Which former Whanganui athlete set a NZ record at the Boston University indoor season-opener in December 2021?

9. At the same Boston event former Whanganui athlete Liam Back broke which NZ record?

10. Andrew Penn, still turning out for Whanganui at the age of 47, played how many games for the Black Caps?

Quiz Answers

1. £1000 in 1880 — a great deal of money then.

2. Wanganui Settlers.

3. Nelson and Wellington.

4. Hunterville.

5. Marton Racecourse.

6. Marist.

7. In 1897 John Blair became the first of 17 Whanganui players to pull on an All Blacks jersey.

8. Geordie Beamish. He went to No 2 in the NZ all-time 5000m list and set a NZ indoor record.

9. The under-20 record in the 3000m.

10. Five One Day Internationals. Penn made three overseas tours — the record for the most tours with a test-playing team in a complete career without ever playing in a test.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!