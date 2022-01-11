Ken Mair (left) and Michael Laws pictured at the weigh-in and medical check before their 2011 charity boxing match. Who won? Photo / Stuart Munro

Whanganui district sports quiz

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Which locally-connected sportsman who won international fame had "Remember" tattooed on his arm?

2. Who owned and trained legendary race horse Kiwi?

3. Where is the home of hockey in Whanganui?

4. Raetihi-born Tokyo Olympics rowing heroines Kerri and Jackie Gowler affiliate with which iwi?

5. Which secondary school did they attend?

6. Who won when rowing eights vied in a 88km race from Pipiriki to Whanganui in 1990?

7. Was this the first such race?

8. When former Mayor Michael Laws got in the boxing ring with Maori leader Ken Mair in 2011, who won?

9. Who beat Billy Webb for the world sculling championship near Upokongaro in 1908?

10. What year did the Cemetery Circuit motorcycle races begin?

Answers

1. World professional heavyweight wrestling champion Pat O'Connor, originally from Raetihi. The tattoo referred to his mother. 2. Snow Lupton, a Waverley sheep farmer. Kiwi, famously, went from last on the final bend to win the 1983 Melbourne Cup. 3. Gonville Domain. 4. Rangitane. 5. Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton. 6. Union in 5hr 57m 28s. Petone was less than three minutes behind. Wellington, which had to make repairs after splitting its hull, arrived two and a quarter hours later. 7. No. The winning time for the first race, in 1978, was 13 hours. 8. It was a draw. 9. Richard Arnst who won by eight lengths. 10. 1951.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quizmaster Dave Scoullar started doing quizzes for the Wanganui Tramping Club magazine decades ago. This morphed into an annual quiz night for the club. He has also run quizzes at fund-raising events for the Green and Labour parties and prepared questions for the literary festival. David says he collects material from a multitude of sources including history books and newspapers and particularly likes the quirky stuff.