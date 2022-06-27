What year was the first automobile seen in Whanganui?



1. Which boat on the Whanganui River had its own post office on board?

2. Granny Dalton, a well-known character in Whanganui in the early 1900s, was originally from what country?

3. What was the name of another early colourful character who used to dress in an Admiral of the Fleet uniform and lead the pipe band down Victoria Ave on New Year's Eve?

4. How many times has Queen Elizabeth come to Whanganui in her 10 visits to New Zealand?

5. Former Whanganui man Hugh Rennie received a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to governance, the law, business and the community. What business did his father Stan Rennie run here?

6. What year was the first car seen in Whanganui?

7. Thomas Atkins was prosecuted for driving at what speed in Bell St in 1905?

8. What special event happened at Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens on Anzac Day 1925?

9. Why do we have two WWI memorials — a monument at Queen's Park and a tower on Durie Hill?

10. Which foreign ambassador gave the river a rave review after a cruise on the Waimarie in 2006?

Quiz Answers

1. The Houseboat.

2. Ireland.

3. John Horsley, better known as Shamrock.

4. Once, on January 8, 1954. She had a civic reception in Whanganui and the same day made public appearances in Marton Junction and Patea and a ceremonial drive in Hawera.

5. Rennie's Bakery.

6. 1902. George Henning arrived from Auckland with his French-made De Dion Bouton car and asked to lead the King Edward V111 coronation parade. Authorities considered it was dangerous and should bring up the rear of the procession.

7. Eight miles an hour.

8. The war memorial for the men of the Māori Pioneer Battalion was unveiled by Sir Maui Pomare.

9. Because they were promoted by rival factions who could not agree on one site for a Whanganui memorial.

10. The US Ambassador to NZ William McCormick.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!