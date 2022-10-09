The Peter Pan Statue in Virginia Lake is a replica of one located in a London Park. Photo/ Unsplash

How well do you know our district?

1. Which country school will mark 150 years of education over Labour weekend?

2. The Peter Pan statue in Virginia Lake is a replica of one in what London park?

3. What precaution should you take if you walk along the coast from Castlecliff to Mowhanau Beach?

4. What is the name of the new cargo vessel which will soon be operating in and out of Whanganui?

5. Which has the bigger population — Rangitikei District or Ruapehu District?

6. The Whanganui Airport won what award in September?

7. Ian For, a Whanganui businessman of Chinese heritage, died recently. Where was the greengrocer's shop his family ran for many years?

8. What is the link between Whanganui man Graham Karatau and the late Queen Elizabeth?

9. Why did Whanganui MP Steph Lewis' baby son Flynn make the 6pm TV news?

10. September 3 marked 40 years since the closure of which major industry in Pātea?

Quiz Answers:

1. Whangaehu School.

2. Kensington Gardens.

3. Make sure the tide is low to get around the last cliff at Mowhanau.

4. MV Rangitata.

5. In 2020 Rangitikei District had 15,750 people and Ruapehu District 12,750.

6. The 2022 Small Airport of the Year at the NZ Airports Association Awards.

7. On the corner of Victoria Ave and Ingestre St.

8. Karatau lived and worked in Buckingham Palace for nine years as a royal footman assigned to the Queen in the 1970s.

9. He was cradled in Parliament by the outgoing Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard.

10. The Patea Freezing Company which closed after almost 100 years of operation.

Six correct — good; eight — very good; 10 — genius!