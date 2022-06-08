Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui District Health Board to try to retrofit records department into chemotherapy and transfusion unit

5 minutes to read
Whanganui DHB chief executive Andrew McKinnon said the clinical records department was identified as the best option to date for the new unit. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Work is under way to clear a space inside Whanganui Hospital that could be redeveloped into the city's proposed chemotherapy and transfusion unit.

The unit, which has been in the works since 2017, has also

