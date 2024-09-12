A public petition against the purchases was launched online, with several councillors also voicing their disapproval at the timing during a council meeting in May.
Speaking at that meeting, Langford said purchasing the properties would enable the possibility of a hotel but it stood alone as an investment that would increase non-rates revenue.
Tripe said Wakefield Chambers, bought for $816,000 from the Whanganui Port, was earthquake-prone but remained a great location for a four-star hotel for the right developer.
“We have always sought to strengthen our property portfolio where it makes sense and councils around the country are looking for non-rates revenue.
“There is no doubt property is a good way of doing that, where it’s responsible, where it’s cashflow-positive and where it makes sense.”
A report from Langford this month said the sale of the Whanganui Furnishers property had been completed and council officers were working with real estate agents to line up a new tenant ahead of the current lease expiring.
“Obviously, when we get new tenants in, they will want to fit out the building for their business. Some of the work will be covered by them anyway.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.