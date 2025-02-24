Introducing container return schemes and finding ways to collaborate with regional neighbours can also be covered.
Harrison’s report said the feasibility study would identify what services would be provided, a location, likely products and tonnages, build and operational costs and how the facility would be governed and operated.
The council runs a kerbside recycling service and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC) on Maria Place.
A recent audit of landfill bins on the city’s fringes revealed 27% of their contents were food scraps, in line with bins from urban areas.
