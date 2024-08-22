That stretch of pipe cost $2.39 million to replace.
Last December, council signed off $ 1.5m of unbudgeted funding to get stage two finished as quickly as possible, with Loaders adding 326m of sewer main from Moana St to the five-road junction of Raine St, Wakefield St, Nixon St, Burton Avenue and Duncan St.
Parts of Nixon St have been closed to traffic since work began.
Venter said, for the most part, residents were understanding of the disruptions.
“There have been a couple of issues, but the contractors have been good at trying to work with people.
“I think they realise it has to be done.”
Loaders is using a traditional open trenching method for stage two as the pipe is not so deep.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.