Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Contractors working on Whanganui wastewater line hit 4575-year-old tōtara logs

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Whanganui District Council's Stuart Cawley, Bullocks Director & Operations Manager Glen Bullock and Parkinson & Holland contractor Paul Hall with some of the wood found on Nixon St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council's Stuart Cawley, Bullocks Director & Operations Manager Glen Bullock and Parkinson & Holland contractor Paul Hall with some of the wood found on Nixon St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Workers replacing a 113-year-old wastewater system on Nixon St in Whanganui East have uncovered something much, much older.

Parkinson & Holland contractor Paul Hall said his team had been drilling at a depth of around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle