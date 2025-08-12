Whanganui East Pool survived closure last year, with councillors overriding a recommendation from officers. Photo / NZME
After another vote and more heated discussion by district councillors on its future, Whanganui’s last public outdoor pool has survived.
The Whanganui East Pool, opened in 1926, will be refurbished and upgraded, with a business case developed for the future upgrade of the district’s main swimming facility, Splash Centre.
Thatplan was moved by councillor Michael Law at a meeting on Tuesday, August 12.
Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Law, Glenda Brown, Ross Fallen, Jenny Duncan, Kate Joblin, Charlie Anderson, Rob Vinsen, Philippa Baker-Hogan and Jenny Duncan were in favour of upgrading the pool, with Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and councillor Peter Oskam against.
Developing a business case for the Splash Centre, to be included in the council’s long-term plan 2027-2030 process, also passed 10-2, with Brown and Oskam voting against.
The citizens’ assembly presented two options to councillors at last month’s meeting – upgrade the Whanganui East Pool and further develop the Splash Centre (option one), or expand the Splash Centre and close/dispose of the Whanganui East Pool (option two).
This week, Law said his motion addressed both the assembly’s options – “it’s not mutually exclusive”.
He said Whanganui East was used by people from across the city and, with heating, it could be open longer over the summer season.
“There is $1.4m of quotable upgrades that can be put in,” he said.
“If, by 2032, you still want to get rid of the Whanganui East Pool, give it to the community, and at least you’ve set it up for success for 20 years.”
Citizens’ assembly member Brad Fisher told the Chronicle he was over the moon about the council’s decision, as were other members.
“We were not expecting 10-2,” he said.
“I think everyone’s really happy, even proponents of option two.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.