In a report, council chief executive David Langford said the assembly’s majority recommendation (26 people) was to upgrade the Whanganui East Pool, then further develop the Splash Centre.

Closing Whanganui East and expanding the aquatic complex at the Splash Centre site was backed by 13 people in the assembly.

“In the spirit of inclusivity, the assembly also presented the minority recommendation so that the council had the opportunity to hear the complete views of all the assembly participants,” the report said.

Elected members will have the 20-page report on hand at an August 12 meeting.

If the recommendation passes, the council chief executive will prepare a detailed business case for the Splash Centre upgrade, using part of a $2 million budget set aside in the 2025/26 annual plan.

Whanganui East is the city’s only outdoor public pool, but the Splash Centre upgrade includes an outdoor pool.

Langford, who is leaving his role in October, told the Chronicle last month that his proudest achievement was forming the assembly.

“There’s a heap of lessons we’ve learned and, when council does the next one, it’ll be a bit slicker and even better,” he said.

“For me, it was seeing the community step up and make the most of the opportunity, and really get engaged with an issue they care about.”

Assembly member Jack Bullock, part of the minority group, told the Chronicle he expected the August 12 meeting to be very heated.

“Especially in light of the recommendation David [Langford] has given the council,” he said.

“Then again, I can see why he has done that. When you drill down into reports, ultimately, he has to give a recommendation that best serves the community.”

Council chief executive David Langford. Photo / NZME

Bullock said it would “be seen as a kick in the guts” to the Whangnui East community if the recommendation was passed, but people had to look at things differently.

“If it does happen, there is a unique opportunity for a private enterprise or provider to potentially take over operations.

“It also means we can enhance the Splash Centre and make it a destination.”

Assembly member Brad Fisher said there had been majority and minority groups in week four of the assembly but a week later, it was more evenly split.

“I think the process fell apart a bit at the end,” he said.

“Pretty much all of us just wanted both facilities to be improved, because we knew they needed to be.

“It’s just a recommendation, but closing the East pool would be pretty upsetting to a lot of people.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the pool had been a contentious issue, with “very strong views on both sides”.

“Clearly, two options are still on the table. They’re both live and open, and I think [the vote] will be very close,” he said.

“There will be some really good debate.“

“Whether it’s fiery or not is one thing but, hopefully, we can put this to bed, once and for all.”

Langford’s report said officers acknowledged the future of the pool was a polarising topic, with many having fond memories of swimming there and wanting it to remain open.

However, its future “is not a matter that can be avoided”.

“While refurbishing the Whanganui East Pool facility is technically and practicably feasible, it will always have limitations and inherent inefficiencies compared to operating a single, centralised facility.”

The council offered two options as part of its LTP consultation: close the pool and complete a feasibility study for outdoor swimming, or invest in its upgrade and keep it open.

Of the 1446 responses, 509 wanted it closed and 703 favoured upgrading it.

Another 127 people suggested other options, including keeping it open but with minimal investment and/or a reduction in service, and selling, leasing or donating the pool.

Councillors will vote on the options at a meeting in council chambers on August 12.

The meeting begins at 9.30am.

