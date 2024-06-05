There is currently no budget to open the facility next season. Photo / Bevan Conley

There is currently no budget to open the facility next season. Photo / Bevan Conley

Closing the Whanganui East Pool has moved one step closer, with Whanganui District Council officers maintaining it as a preferred option heading into Long-Term Plan (LTP) decisions.

Deliberations kicked off on Wednesday morning but nothing has been officially signed off by elected members.

Councillors have the chance to debate the issue on Thursday.

Of the 1660 submissions on the LTP, 1466 responded to the pool options, with 509 saying they wanted it closed and 703 in favour of upgrading it. Consultation on the LTP ran from April 2 to May 2.

A full upgrade is estimated to cost $2.1 million, adding $28.30 per property per year to rates.

A further 127 people suggested other options, including keeping it open but with minimal investment and/or a reduction in service, and selling, leasing or donating the pool.

According to a council report, since the consultation document was drafted the estimated operating costs of the pool had increased from $250,000 to $360,000 for next year.

That was due to “factors including safety incidents at the pool, the need for increased staffing, and health and safety requirements”.

If the pool remains open, the rates impact will move from $420,000 to $530,000, or from $22.40 per property to $28.30 per property.

Officers’ original recommendation was to close the pool and complete a feasibility study for outdoor swimming in Whanganui, but they have now recommended not going ahead with a study.

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent said that was because there had been previous independent reviews of the pool in 2014 and 2022, both of which “acknowledged the ongoing issues and current state of a near-100-year-old outdoor pool”.

“There has been little maintenance done on the pool in recent years - it continues to leak and remains non-compliant with standards,” she said.

“The ongoing costs to maintain an ageing facility are high and will continue to increase.”

The pool does not meet PoolSafe requirements and Broadbent said there was currently no budget to operate it next season.

Elected members were restricted to only asking questions at Wednesday’s meeting.

Councillor Ross Fallen asked whether the increase in operating costs for next year was due to antisocial behaviour directed towards council staff.

Cavanagh said it was, and that required extra staff and “extra safety considerations” around the pool’s entrance to protect them.

Councillor Rob Vinsen asked whether extra security could be provided by volunteers such as Māori wardens.

Cavanagh said she would be concerned about putting volunteers at risk.

“Physical assaults on staff is one thing - I don’t want to have a member of the public who is volunteering, who is then physically assaulted.

“There are a lot of health and safety concerns to consider.”

Broadbent said she was aware the topic was incredibly difficult for many people and it would be “well and thoroughly debated” by councillors on Thursday.

