The scheme aimed to give those property owners time to adjust to their new rates, including looking at options such as subdividing.

Those eligible for the scheme are residential property owners with a household income from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, of no more than $90,000 gross.

The ratepayer must live in the property and own no other properties. The property must not be in the process of being subdivided, and the rates increase must be mainly due to the October 2022 district revaluation rather than building work or property improvements.

The new rates remission for households affected by the 2022 property revaluations is $0.75 for every $1 of 2023/24 rates increase over $700, capped at $375.

Mayor Andrew Tripe said he knew there would be ratepayers who were worried about the rates increase.

He urged anyone on a low income who was concerned about paying their rates to contact the council’s rates team.

“This long-term plan won’t suit everyone but we’ve tried hard to strike a balance between keeping the rates rise as affordable as possible and investing in our incredible district, not only for people now but for future generations.”

