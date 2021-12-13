Whanganui District Council begins search for youth hub consultant

Whanganui's Youth Committee was recently renamed The Youth Council. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Whanganui District Council is looking for a "suitably experienced" consultant/contractor to undertake a feasibility study on the viability of a youth hub in the region.

Youth Council project support officer Stacey White said The Youth Council (previously named the Youth Committee), and Whanganui rangatahi in general, had expressed that there should be more for young people to do in Whanganui.

The 14-person Youth Council is currently chaired by Charlotte Hardy and Paris-Lee McLeod.

"They have also highlighted the importance of supports for mental health and personal development," White said.

"Youth places and spaces are identified in the Youth Council's business plan and also in the council's long-term plan."

She said she hoped to be able to provide recommendations based on the feasibility study findings by the middle of next year.

• The tender process is open until 4pm on Thursday, December 16. Tender information is available at https://portal.tenderlink.com/whanganui (reference WANGDC-1000724). For inquiries call 0800 698 363.