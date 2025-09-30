Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council allocates $250,000 in community grants

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

The council increased the funding pool by $100,000 for 2025-26. Photo / NZME

The council increased the funding pool by $100,000 for 2025-26. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui District Council gave out $250,000 in community grants this year, but one elected member says some recipients deserve “zero”.

The funding comes from the council’s Community Contracts initiative, which increased by $100,000 for 2025-26.

A report from community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said there were 41 completed applications

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save