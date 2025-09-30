At a council meeting this month, councillor Michael Law said he agreed with 36% of the grants but, from a grant point of view, some recipients deserved “none, zero”.

“We tend to look at charity as opposed to grants,” he said.

“There are some people that deserve way more money because they achieve actual outcomes that we link to our KPIs [key performance indicators].”

In a statement, the council said the $250,000 budget was split between supporting day-to-day operations of not-for-profit, charitable and voluntary groups ($200,000) and partnerships with agencies delivering new projects of district-wide significance ($50,000).

Balance Whanganui received $35,000 as a project of significance, with organisations such as Alzheimer’s Whanganui, Citizens Advice Bureau, Life to the Max Trust, Te Ora Hou and Whanganui Creative Space receiving multi-year funding.

Woven Rivers and Woven Whānau received one-off grants of $20,000, with Whatever Whanganui receiving $15,000.

Law said he “would rather give 10 people the right amount than 100 people something”.

“Long story short, that’s why I’m out.”

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said the grants were one of the most consequential ways the council could support organisations operating on the frontlines.

He said he spent several years as chairman and board member at Whatever Whanganui, formerly Youth Services Trust.

“The young people who come through the door of that organisation, they are coming through that door because they are out of options.

“This type of grant goes a long way to helping those organisations in a high inflationary environment.”

There had been a lot of discussion in New Zealand’s “political realm” about rates capping and, if a cap came into effect, grants such as community contracts would be cut, Chandulal-Mackay said.

“That has very real and tangible consequences for residents and ratepayers in our community who depend on this funding.

“I caution everyone to be careful around the impacts of some of these policy proposals occurring at the central government level.”

Councillor Rob Vinsen said the increase in grant funding occurred while the council delivered a 2.2% rates increase for 2025-26.

“Of course it can be done. It doesn’t need to be [grants] that’s cut,” Vinsen said.

He said the grants were worthwhile and congratulated the council for increasing the funding “without going past the rate of inflation”.

Tamehana’s report said the council administered community funding in a fair, equitable and transparent manner, with applicants having to meet criteria including demonstrating collaborative partnerships and seeking and receiving funding from other sources.

Councillor Jenny Duncan said a lot of organisations worked “on a shoestring” and asked the council for small sums.

“If you vote against this item, you actually disenfranchise the 36% of the grant applicants that Councillor Michael would like to see funded,” she said.

Mayor Andrew Tripe said one of Whanganui’s points of difference was its sense of community.

“Without volunteers and the community support we have, you have the fabric of society ripped apart.

“To keep support for our community groups, big and small, is incredibly important.”

Eventually, all councillors, except Kate Joblin (abstained) and Helen Craig (absent), voted in favour of the funding allocations.

