Smash therapy derives from catharsis theory, a psychological concept that suggests purging strong or repressed emotions – often called “venting” – can alleviate psychological distress.
A cathartic experience involves discharging emotions that have been bottled up, avoided or held back. This discharge can take many forms, including physical and verbal.
Research on smash rooms shows they offer a controlled, safe space for individuals to release built-up emotions and stress, as well as those processing grief or trauma. An opportunity to vent in a structured environment may provide them with a sense of relief.
McMenamin said Whatever Whanganui’s “Chaos to Calm” smash therapy room was not the same as popular “rage rooms”. It was not for the public or designed to be a fun activity but was a therapeutic intervention for struggling individuals.
“It is not a rage room, you are not paying to just smash stuff up mindlessly – it is a therapeutic space for our young rangatahi,” McMenamin said.
“They may have anger management, anxiety or have lost somebody – it is a form of grief therapy.
“We assess the criteria of who should be in that room in terms of being able to take instructions and being able to release some of the tension and anger. It is very much a therapy setting, there are strict rules and safety conditions.”
Rangatahi will fill out an evaluation form after each session so Whatever staff can monitor how they found the experience.
Each session will be observed and notes taken by their counsellor.
There are no televisions, washing machines, glass or mirrors available to smash with crowbars in the Chaos to Calm room but other destructive activities that release the same tensions and anger.
Equipment includes a punching bag and gloves, cricket bats and hockey sticks, a range of different balls to kick and throw, and pottery to smash.
Individuals are suited up in full safety gear bought with funding from Mitre 10 Whanganui.
The pottery is brought in from charities that are struggling to sell certain items and, once smashed, is recycled to mosaic artists.
Young people who want to use the room to relieve their grief or anger can self-refer or be referred through any health professional and must be assessed before and after by a Whatever Whanganui worker.
There is a policy on who can use the room and a nurse will be present in the building at all times.
Under-16 users need parental consent and will have restricted use of some items.