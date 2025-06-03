Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council agrees to finish retaining wall behind Highland Pipe Band hall

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The sliding bank behind Whanganui's Highland Pipe Band hall is causing dampness, resulting in damage to the band's gear. Photo / Mike Tweed

The sliding bank behind Whanganui's Highland Pipe Band hall is causing dampness, resulting in damage to the band's gear. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui’s council has agreed to finish a retaining wall behind the city’s Highland Pipe Band hall to stop a bank sliding further on to the building.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the work during deliberations on its 2025/26 annual plan.

A Whanganui District Council report said it acknowledged that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle