The sliding bank behind Whanganui's Highland Pipe Band hall is causing dampness, resulting in damage to the band's gear. Photo / Mike Tweed

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The sliding bank behind Whanganui's Highland Pipe Band hall is causing dampness, resulting in damage to the band's gear. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui’s council has agreed to finish a retaining wall behind the city’s Highland Pipe Band hall to stop a bank sliding further on to the building.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the work during deliberations on its 2025/26 annual plan.

A Whanganui District Council report said it acknowledged that the issue should have been resolved as part of a project to restore the walkway from Bell St up to the Sarjeant Gallery.

The pipe band hall sits below Pukenamu Queen’s Park, which houses the Sarjeant, Davis Library and Alexander Library.

“These circumstances have now changed; therefore, officers recommend that appropriate action is taken,” the report said.