“Partial retaining wall work was completed in 2020 which successfully addressed part of the problem.
“However, the remaining section was left incomplete, contributing to continued dampness and damage to the band’s uniforms and instruments.”
During hearings on the annual plan in May, band president Robert Gaskin said the bank was now “quite high on the back of the hall”.
Running a dehumidifier in the room affected by the bank cost about $5 a day, he said.
The council report said the costs for the work were still being assessed “but may be in the order of $200,000″.
However, it would be a priority project through an existing property group budget.
“Officers believe there is adequate funding available in the budget to complete this project without sacrificing other planned projects.
“The chief executive will report back to the council during the year if there is expected to be a funding shortfall.”
The Highland Pipe Band owns the hall and has occupied the council-owned land at 1E Bell St since 1951.
Pukenamu Queen’s Park is owned by the Crown but is managed and maintained by the council.
