The hall is at the bottom of Pukenamu Queen’s Park, home to the Davis Library, Alexander Library and the Sarjeant Gallery.
In his submission to the council, Gaskin said the band were subject to rates and lease fees levied by the council and “the clear impression” was that the remaining retaining work would be completed during the redevelopment of a walkway adjacent to the hall, from Bell St to the Sarjeant.
During last year’s Long-Term Plan (LTP) process, the council agreed to sell that building to the current tenants (the theatre) for $1 and stabilise the bank around it.
In the LTP, that work was estimated to cost $250,000.
During hearings this week, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said a time would be organised for elected members to inspect the bank around the band hall.
