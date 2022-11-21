Since the Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence programme began in 1986 approximately how many artists have been through its doors?

Whanganui district arts quiz

1. Blue Heritage plaques will be placed at what Whanganui churches on December 5?

2. We now have a Booker Prize winner who was educated in Whanganui, but who was the occasional resident who was long-listed for the Booker Prize?

3. What tourism experience jointly created by Venture Taranaki, Whanganui & Partners and the Central Economic Development Agency was recognised with a commendation for Best Practice Collaboration at the Economic Development NZ Awards in October?

4. Who wrote The Desk, launched in Whanganui this month, which the author says was "written for my own satisfaction over at least 10 years".

5. Who won the 2022 Fine Arts Whanganui Young Artist Scholarship?

6. Since the Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence programme began in 1986 approximately how many artists have been through its doors?

7. What Roald Dahl story will be Whanganui Repertory Theatre's next children's production in January?

8. Historian and author Jacq Dwyer has what local body position in her South Taranaki community?

9. Who is the creator of a new 4.5m concrete sculpture at Bason Botanic Gardens?

10. What structure in Taihape has Heritage NZ identified as a good candidate for entry to the NZ Heritage List/Rarangi Korero?

Quiz Answers

1. St Paul's at Putiki and St Mary's at Upokongaro.

2. British-Ukrainian Marina Lewycka for her novel A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian. She was married to Whanganui man Dave Feickert, an international coal mine safety adviser.

3. The Coastal Arts Trail, a tour across the North Island's lower west coast with more than 50 stops throughout the three regions.

4. Marie Read. Brought up on a farm near Hunterville in the 1950s, her book recounts country life.

5. Nat Kirk, a Whanganui High School senior student.

6. Sixty.

7. James and the Giant Peach.

8. She chairs the Patea Community Board.

9. Whanganui sculptor and ceramicist Ivan Vostinar.

10. The Taihape Memorial Park grandstand.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar