The battle is on for the last semifinal spot on the Coastal Challenge points table as the inter-district club competition resumes after the break for the representative Chapple Cup campaign.

Defending Coastal champions Levin Old Boys will come to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park on Saturday to take on Wanganui Vet Services Marist.

In their quest for Coastal’s first three-peat, Levin are stinging from back-to-back defeats to Roofbox Paraparaumu and Burger King Red Star, currently third on the table by a single point, with four teams including Marist right behind them on six points.

Marist are still bottom of the table on net run rate but, with a game in hand on three of the teams above them, qualifying for the semifinals is still very much in their own hands.

Levin could bring current Horowhenua representative players Bailey Te Tomo and Andre Halbert while Matt Good, if available, is a veteran batsman who can take control of an innings.

Marist kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-run win over Kapiti Old Boys a fortnight ago.

Marist’s representative contingent includes Joel Clark, Mark Fraser, Tom Dempster, Fraser Kinnerley and Hadleigh O’Leary, but injuries before and during Chapple to allrounders Nick Harding and Ross Kinnerley will be a concern, while third strike bowler Connor O’Leary is likely also unavailable.

Currently second on the table, United will want to keep momentum going in their race to secure another home semifinal as they take on the White Herons of Weraroa CC at their domain.

The departure of batsman Daniel Burgess to university leaves United with only four current Riverview Motel Whanganui players: Greg Smith, Carter Hobbs, Chris Sharrock and James Woodford.

However, the return of skipper Simon Badger, Tom Lance and Max Carroll, along with bowler Ryan Slight, leaves them with a well-rounded core of players with both bat and ball.

Weraroa are fifth on net run rate in that four-way tie from fourth to seventh and have a game in hand on two teams above them.

Their wider squad is coming off a two-week break as their Coastal bye was followed by Chapple, but Locky Spring, Prabodha Liyanage and Kelsey Fahey were key parts of the Horowhenua team for the representative tournament.

Draws for February 10

Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Weraroa CC vs Property Brokers United

Burger King Red Star vs Kapiti Old Boys

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Levin Old Boys

Bye: Roofbox Paraparaumu

P2-40

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Whanganui Renegades

Whanganui High School 1st XI vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Property Brokers United P2′s bt Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI by forfeit

P3-30

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Whanganui High School P3

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Awa City Cavaliers bt Whanganui Collegiate P3′s by forfeit