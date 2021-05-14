Whanganui courier business claims two titles in Aramex national awards

Graham Clarke speaks at the Aramex awards ceremony after his franchise was named the best in meeting financial and operational performance, and MyFastway Ambassador of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's Aramex franchise owners have scooped more of the courier company's national awards.

Graham and Denise Clarke's business has been named New Zealand's best Aramex franchise in meeting financial and operational performance.

"We have been amongst the top OPEX performers for 12 years but there was not always an award category for this, so to be acknowledged by the company and our peers across the country is a great result for our hard working team," Graham Clarke said.

The business also won the MyFastway Ambassador of the Year Award for being the franchise that has converted most customers to electronic booking and labelling.

"We're thrilled with this award which was only introduced in 2019, as MyFastway not only makes us more efficient, but the platform is easier for our customers to use," Clarke said.

Aramex New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said the Clarkes were deserving recipients of both awards.

"The Clarkes are a dedicated and committed couple who drive OPEX in their own region and dedicate themselves to continually enhancing and refining the way we delight the customer at the door.

"Their attention to detail and commitment to following the Aramex system is the reason their regional franchise is so successful. They meticulously ensure compliance and accept nothing short of excellence from their courier franchisees as well as the national network.

"In regards to winning the MyFastway Ambassador Award, Aramex Whanganui has converted a significant number of their customers through the sheer commitment to engage, promote and train their wider staff and courier franchisees in the platform's capabilities.

"What's great about the Clarkes and their team winning this award is that it raises the bar for others to lift their game as we focus more on getting the best from technology."

Over the years the Whanganui franchise has won multiple awards, including the Aramex Franchise of the Year title in 2018. Aramex was formerly Fastway Couriers.