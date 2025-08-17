Of the 129 submitters on the Taupō Quay site, around 76% supported closure.

Eggleton said while the council agreed with some feedback about Anzac Parade’s potential as a freedom camping site, and the pressure other sites would be under if it closed, it would proceed with its preferred option.

“However, we do recommend reconsidering freedom camping here in a few years,” she said.

“Officers also recommend continuing to explore options for a dedicated NZ Motor Caravan Association park in Whanganui.

“They are looking for some council land they can lease and operate as a campsite for their members, and this would be really helpful in terms of taking pressure off our public sites.”

The report said Anzac Parade would be removed as a restricted site and managed under the Reserves Act instead, which did not allow camping of any kind.

Both sites were used by homeless people, who are exempt from freedom camping restrictions if they are on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing list.

A homeless hub was to be set up at Taupō Quay, but that was scrapped by the council in December 2023.

Eggleton said submitters on Taupō Quay noted it had poor lighting, was in an industrial area and “wasn’t frequently used by freedom campers anyway”, Eggleton said.

The council recommended reinstating the site as a carpark to access the river, walkway and exercise equipment until the bylaw was reviewed again, she said.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said the bylaw did not deal with homelessness, which was still a major issue for the community.

“Personally, I’m not keen to see Anzac Parade and probably Taupō Quay back as freedom camping sites, due to the high risks, concerns, safety issues and some of the behaviour,” she said.

“Both those areas, particularly Anzac Parade, are premier recreation areas around our shared pathways, for walking, running and cycling for all ages of our community.”

The report said the draft freedom camping bylaw would only have one significant change after public consultation, to remove Castlecliff Beach’s upper carpark area as a restricted site and contain freedom camping within an area above and adjacent to the Duncan Pavilion.

“This recommendation is in response to hapū aspirations for this area, as well as the submissions which emphasised this area’s cultural and local significance,” it said.

There are plans for Rangi Tukutuku, a kapehū whetū/star compass, to be installed at the site.

The new freedom camping bylaw will be adopted at a council meeting on September 16.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.