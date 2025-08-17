Advertisement
Whanganui council to permanently close freedom camping sites at Anzac Parade and Taupō Quay

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The freedom camping site on Anzac Parade, Whanganui, was closed last December. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui District Council’s plan to permanently close two freedom camping sites is a step closer, with public submissions overwhelmingly backing the proposal.

Sites at Taupō Quay and Anzac Parade were temporarily shut last year after issues such as property damage, intimidating behaviour and assaults.

Those incidents occurred among people living

