The site on Taupō Quay was shut last August. Photo / Mike Tweed
Two Whanganui freedom camping sites could be permanently closed, with tweaks planned for others across the district.
Whanganui District Council is proposing a host of changes to its freedom camping bylaw.
Sites atAnzac Parade and Taupō Quay were temporarily closed last December and August respectively, after issues such asproperty damage, intimidating behaviour, assaults and illicit substance abuse among those living there permanently.
If the bylaw is signed off, the sites will be shut permanently, with camping prohibited.
Other proposals include restricting freedom camping at Moutoa Quay to between 5pm and 8am, increasing the number of campers permitted at Westmere Lake from three to five, and increasing the number allowed at Castlecliff Beach and Jubilee Stadium from 10 to “any”.
“The behaviour of some users of these sites created safety issues for users of the nearby walkways, reserve and awa, as well as nearby residents, freedom campers and other people experiencing homelessness.”
Homeless people are exempt from freedom camping rules.
At a council meeting this week, councilresearch and policy adviser Tamsin Eggleton said the bylaw was “a tool for managing freedom camping tourists”.
“It cannot be applied to people experiencing homelessness.
“Freedom camping and homelessness are distinct issues that require different management approaches.”
Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said the Government’s Freedom Camping Act permitted freedom camping on or in public places across New Zealand.
“What we are doing with this bylaw is saying ‘We want to restrict or prohibit it in these areas’.”
He said he was particularly keen to hear feedback from the community along the Whanganui River Road, because it was a sensitive site from an indigenous, cultural and natural heritage perspective.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.