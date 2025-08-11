Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui council hoping two projects will end wastewater plant odour issues

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The wastewater treatment plant became fully operational in February 2019. Photo / NZME

The wastewater treatment plant became fully operational in February 2019. Photo / NZME

Whanganui council is still battling odour issues at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, but two projects are expected to take care of “the largest sources” of the smell.

In May, Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said $250,000 had been fast-tracked for a carbon filter for the plant’s thermal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save