Four fire engines were at the scene, with an operational support crew and two specialist fire investigators.

No one was inside the house when the fire started, and it was too early to tell what caused it, Dudley said.

It took around 20 minutes for Fire and Emergency to control the fire, with a further two hours for salvage and overhaul. Photo / Mike Tweed

Owner Steve Watkins said his house was built in 1914 and was originally a blacksmith’s cottage.

“I was down at work and got a call saying a couple of appliances were on the way to my house,” he said.

“It just didn’t seem real. I drove home, turned the corner, and the whole front of it was up [in flames].”

Watkins said firefighters, who were friends, did an amazing job controlling the blaze.

A Givealittle page has been set up on his behalf.

“The whole thing has been humbling and overwhelming,” he said. “People I don’t even know have been helping out with $10 or $20. I just want to thank them.”

Dudley said the speed at which house fires spread was more about furnishings than the structure itself.

Steve Watkins says firefighters did an amazing job controlling the blaze. Photo / Mike Tweed

“Modern furnishings burn a lot quicker than they used to, and a house fire will double in size every 30 seconds.

“From our point of view, it’s a timely reminder to double-check you’ve got working fire alarms.”

Watkins, owner of Phoenix Auto Painters, said he had put a lot of effort into the property and his business.

“I’ve been here for around six-and-a-half years. My dad was a carpenter, so I could pretty much do all the work myself,” he said.

“I’ve just got to get up, keep functioning and roll with these punches.

“This is just another chapter in the book, and mine is a good read.”

Donations can be made at www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/steves-house-fire-fund

