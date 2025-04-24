Only six of the 49 roads under consultation had enough public support to keep their lower speed limits.

The other five were SH30 Rotorua South, SH5 Waipā State Mill Rd, SH5 Waiotapu, SH3 Palmerston Northeast to Whakarongo, and SH94 Homer Tunnel to Milford Sound.

The support to maintain the lower limit for SH3 Whanganui included two petitions with more than 400 signatures.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe could not be contacted for comment but said in a social media post that the lower speed limit being maintained was “great news”.

“Increasing speed limits in the right stretch of road makes sense but in this case common-sense prevailed,” he wrote.

The speed limit on SH3 Whanganui was lowered after a review in 2019 found that changes to the area, including more residences, meant the higher speed limits were no longer appropriate.

There had been 21 crashes on the stretch of road between 2009 and 2018, resulting in two fatalities.

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said the initial speed limit reduction was safety driven.

“The speed limit reduction was driven by local feedback of those in the area and those using the roads, so it was purely driven by safety, not some ideological belief in reducing speed limits,” Craig said.

“I think the community have spoken again and said in this particular area we need to have those speed limits at a sensible level.”

For the 2.7km of road affected, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi estimated that, at the lower speed limits, only 21 seconds would be added to the average travel time.

The 2019 review also determined that the new speed limits were expected to reduce the number of crashes by 16%.

The section of road from north of Tirimoana Place to north of Blueskin Rd was reduced to 80km/h from 100km/h, and the adjoining section from south of Turere Place to north of the Tirimoana Place/Great North Rd intersection was reduced to 50km/h from 70km/h.

The latter 0.77km section’s speed limit is now being consulted on as one of 16 “urban connectors”.

The consultation closes on May 14.

If less than half of the submitters support maintaining the lower 50km/h limit, the road will automatically return to 70km/h by July 1.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.