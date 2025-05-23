Whanganui’s council is working on a detailed business case for a Dublin St replacement, to be presented to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for funding consideration.
Earlier this year, council civil engineer Thorbjoerg Saevarsdottir said the business case would look at “do we need a bridge, do we not need a bridge?, traffic modelling, etc”, and could take two years to complete.
Construction may not start for 10 years.
At the hearings, group member Dougal McIntosh read a letter from engineer Steve McClune which said the Dublin St Bridge was believed to be the first in New Zealand to use concrete casings sunk into a riverbed rather than piles.
“It was also the first road bridge in the country to be fitted with clip-on extensions to the sides,” he said.
“It is an indisputable icon of engineering in New Zealand.”
He said the bridge carried gas, sewerage and water lines over the river, and leaving it in place meant a reduced cost for the new one.
There would also be no demolition costs at Dublin St.
The group’s submission said its plan could save $50 million - $10m in demolition, $20m in service lines and $20m for a vehicles-only bridge.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Rhodes said those figures were estimates, reached after talking with consultants and engineers.
“Further down the track, we will go out to all of the community, and we may get other groups with other angles and good ideas.
“Again, we are just not at that point yet.”
