Whanganui District Council civil engineer Thorbjoerg Saevarsdottir told the council’s projects and grants committee that work on a detailed business case for a replacement could take two years to complete.
“All works are being carried out to ensure the bridge is not only safe now but will continue to operate and function well into the future.”
According to the council’s Long-Term Plan, maintenance work to extend the life of the bridge by 20 years is expected to cost $29.2 million over that period.
“It is also likely that the bridge would need to be downgraded from a maximum weight of 6 tonnes to only 3.5 tonnes for the last five years,” it said.
Demolishing and removing the bridge and reconfiguring the road “to manage the loss” would cost about $10 million.
Saevarsdottir said any designs for a new bridge would not begin until the detailed business case had been given to NZTA and funding was approved.
