“The minister (of transport, Chris Bishop) and NZTA (NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi) have heard us.”

Public consultation on raising the speed limit back to 100km/h from 80km/h on SH3 from north of Blueskin Rd to north of Tirimoana Place (also lowered in 2020) finished on March 13.

A final decision on that section will be made by July 1.

Tripe said there had been strong views on the changes from a large cross-section of the community, “particularly from those in that neighbourhood”.

“I was sympathetic to that given they’ve already been through a consultation recently and stated their views then,” he said.

“We are seeing a growth in housing, particularly in those peri-urban areas.”

Vanessa Browne, NZTA group general manager of transport services, said the agency had received feedback on several parts of road, with communities strongly supporting keeping the current lower speed limits.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe.

“Following careful consideration of this feedback and past evidence of community support, we can confirm that formal speed reviews on these urban connectors will now be undertaken,” she said.

Of the 38 auto reversals announced in January, 16 have now been sent to consultation in Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, the top of the South Island and Canterbury.

Gisborne residents also successfully petitioned to have speed limits reduced in 2019 and 2020 and said not being consulted on the auto reversals was “a slap in the face”.

There was similar anger in Northland, with the head of the Taumatamākuku Community Residents Representative Committee, Hapati Pihema, saying the views of people not living in the area had been given precedence over local needs.

Whanganui MP (National) Carl Bates said he received two petitions and a lot of feedback on the changes during a public meeting at the Pukeko’s Nest Cafe on SH3.

“That’s not to say everyone was of one mind, but there was certainly a lot of questions and engagement with our office,” he said.

In January, the Chronicle asked Bates for his preferred speed limit between Blueskin Road and Tirimoana Pl but he said he had not driven there “with that question in mind”.

“I’ll have a look at it and make sure I have a considered opinion, and I’ll listen to the feedback that comes into my office,” he said,

When asked the same question this week, Bates said he had driven the road but preferred to be an “advocate for our community” and ensure their views were shared with NZTA.

“I committed to that back in January and I’ve done it.

“We’ll await the outcome of the consultation.”

He said the vast majority of the Government’s auto reversals had been well received across New Zealand.

“This stretch of road clearly had particular circumstances around previous community feedback. NZTA do listen to that.”

Public consultation on the Tirimoana Pl-Turere Pl stretch will run for six weeks from early April 2025.

