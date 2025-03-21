Tripe said there had been strong views on the changes from a large cross-section of the community, “particularly from those in that neighbourhood”.
“I was sympathetic to that given they’ve already been through a consultation recently and stated their views then,” he said.
“We are seeing a growth in housing, particularly in those peri-urban areas.”
Vanessa Browne, NZTA group general manager of transport services, said the agency had received feedback on several parts of road, with communities strongly supporting keeping the current lower speed limits.
“Following careful consideration of this feedback and past evidence of community support, we can confirm that formal speed reviews on these urban connectors will now be undertaken,” she said.
“This stretch of road clearly had particular circumstances around previous community feedback. NZTA do listen to that.”
Public consultation on the Tirimoana Pl-Turere Pl stretch will run for six weeks from early April 2025.
