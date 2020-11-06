Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Community Choirs farewells musical director Lynn Whiteside

3 minutes to read

Lynn Whiteside says the Whanganui Community Choir is known as "the fun choir". Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

For 11 years Lynn Whiteside has led what's been known as "the fun choir".

But the Whanganui Community Choirs' upcoming show will be its last with musical director Lynn Whiteside.

Whiteside said she got involved

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.