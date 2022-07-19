Elliot Jones has been working on the documentary since the start of the year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Collegiate School student Elliot Jones (17) has a superpower, and he's used it to change the narrative about dyslexia.

Elliot has created a documentary, 'Unlocking Potential', in order to turn negative stereotypes into positive ones and showcase dyslexia as a superpower.

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability which concerns a difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters, and other symbols, but which does not affect general intelligence.

Elliot says his superpower gave him the right skills to create the documentary.

"I have excellent communicative skills, and I can synthesise information and put it out. It came in handy when creating this documentary."

He says he had multiple reasons to make the documentary, but the main reason was to 'flip the narrative' around.

"I myself have dyslexia and I've had lovely experiences with teachers and people who have supported me. I want to flip the stereotype on its head and shine a light on how dyslexia is a superpower, and people who have it succeed in their chosen industries and careers. It's not rocket science that dyslexic thinkers are smart and capable, it's just there is a giant space at the moment between the truth and perceptions."

To do this, Elliot has spent the last eight months interviewing Kiwi heroes with dyslexia who have achieved great things.

"I've interviewed Oscar winners, Olympic medal winners, entrepreneurs, and other great people. We talk about how dyslexia helped them achieve those great things and the proof behind it."

To get in touch with the interviewees, Elliot would cold-call them and ask, or find people they knew and ask them to ask the person.

"All of the people who feature in the documentary are really generous for giving their time to change the narrative about dyslexia."

The documentary is ready to be seen, he says, and he wanted his community to have the first chance to see it.

"I've organised a free screening with the help of the Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand and other amazing people. I wanted the session to be accessible to different people. The more people who come along, the more people it will inspire and change the narrative for."

He says as well as seeing the documentary, there will be a live Q&A session with a team of panellists.

"They're all amazing people and very knowledgeable. Guy Pope-Mayell, Chairman of Trustees at the Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand and Managing Director of Cookie Time will be flying up from Christchurch for the event."

He says the documentary has been hard work, but knowing he's helping to change the narrative is so worthwhile.

"I couldn't have done it without the Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand and the generous people who have helped me along the way."

Elliot says he's already received positive feedback.

"I've had people come up to me and thank me for what I'm doing, and thanking me for changing the narrative for their children who have it."

He says he can't wait to show Whanganui what he's done, but encourages people to get in quick, with only 100 tickets left.

"I can't wait for everyone to see what I've been working on, how people with dyslexia do have superpowers, and how we can achieve great things."

The Details:

What: Unlocking Potential, free screening.

When: Wednesday July 27, 7pm.

Where: Whanganui Collegiate's Prince Edward Auditorium.

Tickets: Available from eventbrite.co.nz