Two hundred international students and educators travelled to Whanganui Collegiate this week for a conference organised by UK collective Round Square.

Students from schools in India, China, Canada, America, England and Australia attended.

Round Square is a UK-based association that connects international schools with shared values to take part in leadership and service programmes.

Whanganui Collegiate, King’s College and Christ’s College are the only three Round Square schools in New Zealand.

It was one of the most prestigious collections of schools around the world, Whanganui Collegiate headmaster Wayne Brown said.

“There’s a very thorough application process.

“It’s really important for us to provide service opportunities for our students so that they can gain levels of leadership to give back to our communities.”

Students toured Kai Iwi Marae, Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre and Whanganui Regional Museum and took a ride on the Waimarie paddle steamer.

Brown said visiting students had been blown away by attending Kai Iwi Marae, and the natural New Zealand environment at Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre.

“It’s been outstanding for us to host people from around the world and to connect our students.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, Taihape farmer and conservationist Mark Chrystal, and former Whanganui district councillor and dentist Hadleigh Reid will speak to students during the conference.

There was also a service day with students making visits to Whanganui Hospice, Gordon Park, Bushy Park Tarapuruhi and coastal care programmes.



