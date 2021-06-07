Whanganui Cntrvibe talent quest scores top judges and big prizes

Organising the Cntrvibe Rangatahi Talent Quest are (back) Sarah Rogan (left) and Charis Matthews, and (front) Zeana Thomas (left), Unique Butters-Haami and Zion Ponga. Photo / Paul Brooks

Cntrvibe is a group of young people, focused on young people.

Under the umbrella of Te Ora Hou, Cntrvibe (pronounced "centre vibe") engages youth, endorsing positive values, and having fun. Next month they are holding a talent quest for youth aged 12 to 24 in the Whanganui region.

Facilitator Zeana Thomas and her crew of Zion Ponga, Charis Matthews, Unique Butters-Haami and Sarah Rogan have worked hard to make this a special event.

"We wanted to do something for the community and the youth, and we thought it would be a fun idea to do a talent quest," says Zeana.

Auditions with a limited audience will be held at Te Ora Hou, 34 Manuka St (St Luke's church) on Friday, June 18 from 3.30pm.

Cntrvibe has a Facebook page and Instagram page where people can make enquiries or register for the audition. Posters and flyers will appear shortly, especially in schools. A website is under construction.

The group has managed to obtain some high-profile judges for the main event on July 3 — Tiktok superstar Judah, Miss World New Zealand Jessica Tyson and dance sensation Ardon England.

"We just want to have fun, and have a family event to look forward to," says Zion.

With the help of sponsors, there is the added attraction of cash prizes. First place gets $500, second is $300 and third place receives $100, and there are spot prizes.

Sharp As Line Haul Limited donated money to the cause and Sound Valley donated tickets and an opportunity for the winner to perform at next year's Sound Valley whānau day on March 13.

A further prize will go to the best Tiktok dance, as judged by Judah. The winner will join the judges and crew for dinner that night.

There will be a door charge of a gold coin on July 3, with all profits going to KidsCan.

The Details

What: Cntrvibe Rangatahi Talent Quest auditions

When: Friday, June 18, from 3.30pm

Where: Te Ora Hou, 34 Manuka St

Tickets: Free

The Details

What: Cntrvibe Rangatahi Talent Quest

When: July 3, from 4pm.

Where: Rutherford Junior High School Hall

Tickets: Door charge gold coin. Under 12 free.