Taihape claimed the win over Kaierau by just one point. Photo / Kate Belsham

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was a tough seventh week of Tasman Tanning Premier for the two Rangitīkei clubs, as the newcomers fell back from the peloton in the race for the Top 4 after shutouts on Saturday.

In their first game at the Pa field in five years, Waverley Harvesting Border raised the identical score to their previous meeting with Tāmata Hauhā Rātana in April, but this time without reply for a 41-0 victory.

Their Fijian pace and power out wide was evident as recently returned Silio Waqalevu scored a double on the wing, while the midfield combination of Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo added to their growing try tallies, as did No 8 Josefa Namosimalua.

Fullback Harry Symes also scored a double, with the halves of Tyrone Albert and Lindsay Horrocks combining for three conversions.

Back at Spriggens Park, Marist’s steady progression continued as they played the whole game like they played the final few minutes of their previous meeting with Marton, winning 46-0 to earn a share of third place.

Marist had scored the last two tries at Marton Park in April to secure a 22-22 draw, but there was only one team in it for the return clash, with the home side running in seven tries.

Notably, likely first-choice Steelform Whanganui hooker Alesana Tofa played at openside flanker, scoring a try as well as adding a successful penalty.

Fresh hooker Atriane Marino dotted down, as did his front row partner Jacob Gedye, while Connor O’Leary completed the set of flanker try-scorers.

In the backs, there was another set of try-scorers as wingers Carliwyne Riddles and CJ Stowers dotted down.

Halfback Daniel Kauika scored the other try, with first-five Wiremu Morgan taking back the kicking tee and slotting four conversions.

The Senior competition was split over two days to accommodate available officials, with two night matches in Whanganui on Friday.

McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu kept pace with the Top 2 sides after making the long trip to the Country Club for a 26-12 win over Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau, while Black Bull Liquor Pirates extended their winning streak, holding off McCrea Scanning Counties 28-21.

The super-clash on Saturday was at Hunterville Domain, as current No2 team Forest 360 Marist Knights travelled for their toughest test to date and delivered with a 28-8 win over fourth place Kelso Hunterville.

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 7

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield

Taihape 13 (Gabriel Hakaraia try; Kahl Elers-Green 2 pen, con) bt Kaierau 12 (Junior Lalanabaravi, Peniani Waqatabu tries; Ethan Robinson con). HT: 7-7.

Waverley Harvesting Border 41 (Silio Waqalevu 2, Harry Symes 2, Josefa Namosimalua, Timoci Seruwalu, Alekesio Vakarorogo; Tyrone Albert 2 con, Lindsay Horrocks con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 0. HT: 14-0.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 46 (Jacob Gedye, Atriane Marino, Connor O’Leary, Alesana Tofa, Daniel Kauika, Carliwyne Riddles, Clive Stowers tries; Wiremu Morgan 4 con, Tofa pen) bt Marton. HT: 19-0.

Senior Championship, Week 7

Cooks Gardens: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt McCrea Scanning Counties 28-21.

Country Club: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 26-12.

Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 55-10. HT: 31-0.

Memorial Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Utiku Old Boys bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood by default.

Memorial Park: Bennett’s Taihape bt Border 48-0. HT: 5-0.

Hunterville Domain: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Kelso Hunterville 28-8. HT: 7-0.

Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Marist Clover bt Speedy Signs Kaierau by default (friendly game played).

Marton Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Marton Queenbeez 65-5.

