Unlike the storm of the 2021 final when Kaierau last made the big game with Border, Saturday is expected to be fine and tepid, which suits the well-rounded, expansive styles they like to play.

“Everyone’s really, really excited,” said Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana.

“It’s something that’s really great for the team, building into their first final for quite a long time.

“It’s just another game, but a special game. We try to make it as normal as possible without the hype around it.

“Some guys that have never been, it can throw them.”

Indeed, of the Kaierau team that played in 2021, only around seven players remain.

Tamehana went with the proven veterans in this year’s semifinal as Lasa Ulukuta started ahead of two younger props, while the sole 2005 survivor Ace Malo took over at first-five alongside a midfield of Ethan Robinson and Sheldon Pakinga.

Tamehana does not see a reason to change the formula, as his side must now crack the code to overcome a Border team who have comfortably beaten them twice this year.

“We’re focused on the first 20 minutes, trying to stop them doing what they normally do and that’s get a lead.

“Getting up in the midfield faces and good line speed, especially off the set piece.

“If we get the momentum and the defensive side of it, the offence will take care of itself.

“Just got to play out of our skins – the boys are aware of it.”

Meanwhile, driving down from Waverley, if any team should be relaxed it is Border – with just a few exceptions, they have all played the past finals and know what it takes to get it done.

But you’ll never hear that talk from co-coach Todd Cowan, as he and partner Cole Baldwin look to extend their formidable coaching record.

“I don’t know about relaxed, it’s finals footy and we’re just taking it one step at a time.

“Just try to chip away [at improvements], it’s been a mindset we’ve had the last few years to take it one game at a time.

“It was definitely a physical semifinal, a few niggles, but nothing to get too worried about.

“Finals footy is a different beast, it does come down to those moments, previous results don’t mean anything when we get to the big dance.”

The midfield combination of Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo – 19 tries between them this campaign – will look to be potent, with Vakarorogo having scored in the past two finals.

Renato Tikoisolomone has been a two-time final player of the day at prop, although this season he has slotted back to blindside flanker due to Kamipeli Latu giving it another crack alongside fellow former Steelform Whanganui prop Hamish Mellow.

Even if Kaierau can shut down Border’s midfielders, they must be wary of where the ball will go in the next phase, as the back three of Tom Symes, Harry Symes and Luke Myers are all big match finishers.

Cowan also tipped his cap to first-five Tyrone Albert, the joint WRFU Premier MVP-winner who has stepped into the retired Craig Clare’s shoes with aplomb this campaign.

“He’s wanted this spot for a long time and he’s doing a good job.

“The last few years he’s been an unsung hero – we’ve got good faith in him, a local boy.”

Kickoff is 2.35pm.