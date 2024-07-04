With plenty of squad depth, Utiku rattled off nine straight wins to start the campaign but were certainly tested in the last few weeks with losses to the two sides now playing the other semifinal, while having to work hard to overcome Black Bull Liquor Pirates 33-26 in the quarterfinal.

No question, Taihape are a stronger proposition when both their squads play at the same location – player-coach Tane Martin, skipper Brendon Craw and veteran back Tyrese Payne looking to steady the ship against their derby rivals who are guided in the pack by the dynamic Coogan brothers James, Mark and Gordon.

Both Memorial Park clubs were beaten by the strong-finishing Kelso Hunterville, who now have their biggest test - travelling to Whanganui to meet the unbeaten Forest 360 Marist Knights.

Timing their run perfectly, Hunterville denied the Knights the chance to challenge for the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield by taking it off Utiku before their last round robin game, and are now hunting a trophy-double for 2024, as well as their club’s 10th championship in 16 seasons.

Captain Matthew Horton, goal-kicker Leigham Harding, prop Jamie Brett and youngsters like No8 Tom Nichol and prop Sidney Diamond have the momentum, as they officially ended the reign of two-time defending champs Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 21-7 in the quarterfinals.

The Knights beat Hunterville 28-8 on May 25 but have no illusions of grandeur after pulling out a tight 29-19 win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood in their quarterfinal.

Built out of the Metro side who tasted championship success in the MRU Colts competition, and assisted by club stalwarts like Tom Nepia and Raponi Tofa in the front row, the second-year Knights are 12-0 and looking to become the first club since Rātana to have an unbeaten senior campaign.

Winger Kuli Ligaitamana scored a hat-trick in the quarterfinal, while flanker Isaac Jordan had the big match, and other standouts like the Devines – lock Louis and winger Joey – will want to be firing.

Semifinal draw, July 6, 1pm kickoffs

Spriggens Park: Marist Knights v Hunterville

Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys v Taihape