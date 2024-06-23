Rātana will play in the semifinals after a hard-fought win over Marist. Photo / NZME

Rātana will play in the semifinals after a hard-fought win over Marist. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The pride of the Pā delivered for their home supporters on Saturday as Tāmata Hauhā Rātana snatched a gripping 22-19 win over a gutted Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist to claim the last Tasman Tanning Premier semifinal spot.

In a dream scenario for the club to make their first premier playoffs since 2011 in their return season back to the top grade, Rātana rose above the nerves and handling errors which blighted both sides to play with control and determination to trap Marist in front of their posts.

Finally, standout second five-eighths Brooklyn Herewini, who made multiple line breaks and slotted three kicks from four attempts, just took the first-receiver pass from an attacking scrum and smashed his way through to score what proved to be the match-winner with five minutes remaining.

Knowing a three-pointer would be enough to still qualify for the semifinals, Marist looked to work into position in the tense final exchanges, with Rātana not able to ice the game after making handling errors

But with a couple of Marist set plays being called back for a forward pass and then their final attack being bundled into touch, all plays trying to get back into kicking range, Rātana hung on to set off unrestrained joy around the Pā.

While intense, the fixture had been scrappy, with both sides belying the game’s virtual quarterfinal status by turning down kickable penalties in the first half, while Marist’s passing was not crisp despite dominating territory and Rātana’s infringements proved costly – losing both standout player-coach Jamie Hughes and fullback Cody Hemi to the sin bin in each half.

Marist also had to go without lock Rusi Baleidreketi for a professional foul just before Herewini’s try, which magnified the earlier big blow when fellow lock and captain Lake Ah Chong reluctantly limped off after cracking his ankle.

Ben O’Leary had to carry the can in the lineout, while reserve back Akiwa Koro made a big impact when he came on – his scything runs getting Marist on to the front foot and laying the platform for franchise player Josaia Bogileka to score the try to put his side in front 19-15 with the clock running down.

For the home side, veteran lock Marius Joseph turned back the clock for a vintage performance by lifting his side with his aggressive carries, while out wide the Hemis – centre Mitai and fullback Cody – combined well.

Prop Kereti Tamou fought for every inch in an 80-minute effort after his front row partner Ezekiel Anderson had to come off hurt.

“The whole game was a grind, pretty much, from the get go,” said the relieved Hughes.

“Just proud of the boys for digging deep.

“We were just trying to hold the ball a bit more [near the end]. We kicked it away a lot, and just trying to keep the ball in hand and eliminate those simple errors.”

For Marist’s new coach Steelie Koro, to have literally held their top four spot from mid-May until five minutes before fulltime of their last game, it was a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s the rub of the green, those big calls that referees make at critical times, you got to live with them.

“Sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don’t, and today a lot of big critical calls and kudos to Rātana, putting enough pressure on to make those calls sort of fall their way.

“We knew it was going to be tough coming over here, it was anyone’s game, and it’s about who takes those opportunities and we just didn’t seem to take enough of ours.

“But the spirits are still high after that - just had a good group discussion there and there’s still the fire burning that we have to come back, so let’s learn from this.

“Hopefully another year of maturity is going to be a big help for us, so excited for next year now.”

Rātana 22 (R Meihana, T Harrison, B Herewini tries; Herewini pen, 2 con) bt Marist 19 (A Tofa, C Stowers, J Bogileka tries; D Kauika 2 con). HT: 15-14.