Taihape's veteran Jaye Flaws (with the ball) has picked up a thumb injury. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Tasman Tanning Premier finalists against each other in four of the past five seasons, this Saturday will reveal if the “old firm” rivalry between east and west of the catchment remains very much alive.

Previously, a Byford’s Readimix Taihape versus Waverley Harvesting Border match at Memorial Park to end the first round might decide who lifts the Paul Mitchell Cup as table leaders at the halfway point of the competition.

Instead, Border has locked up that trophy with a game in hand and, while they are still defending the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield, they will make the long bus trip to find their old foes still trying to get traction in 2024.

Sitting with an unfamiliar 1-3 record, Taihape fell just short in their comeback against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau and then conceded right at the death to lose to both Marton and Tāmata Hauhā Rātana by one point.

“We’ve just had obviously a couple of tough losses - mainly due to how we’re playing and areas around our ball handling and our discipline,” coach Sefo Bourke said.

“We have had a large portion of our [former] squad that aren’t there.”

The team are really missing two of the Steelform Whanganui representative Whale brothers - with Ben Whale still in England and Dane Whale having joined Marton, taking talented outside back Tim Goodwin with him.

Talismanic captain Matt Brown has stepped away, while Whanganui prop Hadlee Hay-Horton has moved to Hawke’s Bay and, in a blow, his former representative prop brother Slade Hay-Horton suffered a broken leg against Kaierau.

Reliable veteran Jaye Flaws has picked up a thumb injury, while recent acquisition from Utiku Old Boys, Tama Cahill, is also hurt.

“The guys that have come in to replace them are at the level where we need them to be, it’s just [developing] a stronger connection, a stronger team bond,” Bourke said.

To that end, 2023 New Zealand Heartland XV player Peter-Travis Hay-Horton has really stepped up as the new captain, Bourke noting he has brought back what he learned at the higher level to impart to the club.

So, with nothing to lose and potentially a shield to gain, Bourke will want his team to show old foes Border that the rivalry still burns.

“We’re looking forward to it, we always do. A lot more now because of how we’ve gone.”

Border will be thoughtful heading on their season’s longest trip after then sixth-placed Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist came close to upsetting them on duck shooting opening weekend - the first penalty of their campaign required for a 32-29 win.

“It went down to the wire, all credit to Marist - they came out firing and really took it to us,” coach Todd Cowan said.

“We’ve had a few injuries but so has everyone else, we’re just trying to find our feet and get a bit of momentum now.”

Border will be interested to see what Taihape have in store for them and whether the old passions will flare for the hosts to lift their performance.

“Obviously new season and new personnel in both camps, so we’ll cross that bridge next week when we get to it,” Cowan said.

It is most likely Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks will return after his guiding hand was missed against Marist.

Midfielders Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo can make tries happen even when well-marked - having scored four and three each so far.

Tyrone Albert has made a good fist of being the established first-five while, after injury ruined much of his club season last year, lock Ngapuke Patea continues to make strides in his quest to crack the Whanganui squad.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got a few young guys in the club at the moment, and we’re trying to bring that next lot of players up and into premier rugby, so we’re really fortunate in that space,” Cowan said.

Premier draw (2.35pm kickoff)

Taihape v Border, Memorial Park; Marist v Rātana, Spriggens Park; Marton v Kaierau, Marton Park.