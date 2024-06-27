“It was always inevitable at some point that a rebuild was on the cards for us.

“We had such a talented bunch of the guys, it’s only a natural progression they would go to premier.

“It’s such a changing of the guard with all these new boys coming in.

“But it’s not to say it hasn’t been a season without its successes.”

In a competition that saw the reintroduction of Top 8 qualification for the first time since 2016, the new-look Celtic ground their way to a winning 6-5 record to finish fifth on the table.

There were setbacks – such as losing the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield, comfortably held by their 2023 vintage, in the first game with McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, 17-5.

There were defeats to fellow quarter-final teams Bennett’s Taihape (33-29), Utiku Old Boys (38-12) and Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood (17-13), while Celtic came closer than anyone to toppling their undefeated brethren, the Forest 360 Marist Knights, during the club derby (21-19).

But Celtic swept their games with the Bottom 4 teams, and got clutch wins over the likes of Black Bull Liquor Pirates last weekend (10-7) and, crucially, on June 1 against their quarter-final opponents Kelso Hunterville (34-27).

It is worth noting that on their last trip to Hunterville it was a bye weekend for the Tasman Tanning Premier clubs, so a couple of recently promoted players were available for the trip.

Crosson also acknowledges that since then fourth-place Hunterville have had a strong run to the playoffs, including winning and keeping the Challenge Shield.

“We’re excited for the challenge and it’s always a challenge going up to Hunterville.

“This isn’t the round robin, it’s the business end.”

Still very much a family-orientated side, inspirational captain Maikara McDonnell has been joined by his brother and nephew, as he and fellow veteran Trevor Gunn, player of the day in the 2023 final, set the tone.

“Those guys are experienced enough to build a team around them and still have enough in the tank to do the job,” said Crosson.

There are three Houlthan brothers along with their cousins, while players like Matt Connors and Paulie Webster, a try-scorer in the 2023 final, have battled to overcome injury and contribute.

Winger Simon Dibben, 54 first-class games for Steelform Whanganui, makes himself available when his fire officer commitments allow.

Senior quarter-finals draw

June 29 - 1pm kickoffs (times subject to change)

Marist Knights vs Rātana, Spriggens Park; Utiku Old Boys vs Pirates, Memorial Park; Ruapehu vs Taihape, Rochfort Park; Hunterville vs Marist Celtic, Hunterville Domain.