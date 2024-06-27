Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui club rugby: New-look Marist Celtic side excited for senior quarter-final against Hunterville

Whanganui Chronicle
By Jared Smith
3 mins to read
Celtic's Maikara McDonnell holds the senior trophy aloft after his side's win over Ruapehu in 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Celtic's Maikara McDonnell holds the senior trophy aloft after his side's win over Ruapehu in 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

There may be plenty of new faces among a smattering of familiar ones, but Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic still bring a proud championship legacy into the WRFU senior quarter-finals this Saturday.

While officially the two-time defending champions, after breaking a 14-year drought in 2022 and then going back-to-back last season, the current Celtic line-up cosmetically resembles little of their former squad.

So many personnel, from coaches Duane Brown and Steelie Koro down, made the move up to the club’s 1st XV, the Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist squad, this season or departed for greener pastures such as the Emerald Isle of Ireland.

“I was looking at a team photo recently, from last year, I think we would have had 40 [players], and 30 have left,” said new coach Campbell Crosson, one of the points scorers in the drought-breaking 2022 final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was always inevitable at some point that a rebuild was on the cards for us.

“We had such a talented bunch of the guys, it’s only a natural progression they would go to premier.

“It’s such a changing of the guard with all these new boys coming in.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“But it’s not to say it hasn’t been a season without its successes.”

In a competition that saw the reintroduction of Top 8 qualification for the first time since 2016, the new-look Celtic ground their way to a winning 6-5 record to finish fifth on the table.

There were setbacks – such as losing the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield, comfortably held by their 2023 vintage, in the first game with McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, 17-5.

There were defeats to fellow quarter-final teams Bennett’s Taihape (33-29), Utiku Old Boys (38-12) and Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood (17-13), while Celtic came closer than anyone to toppling their undefeated brethren, the Forest 360 Marist Knights, during the club derby (21-19).

But Celtic swept their games with the Bottom 4 teams, and got clutch wins over the likes of Black Bull Liquor Pirates last weekend (10-7) and, crucially, on June 1 against their quarter-final opponents Kelso Hunterville (34-27).

It is worth noting that on their last trip to Hunterville it was a bye weekend for the Tasman Tanning Premier clubs, so a couple of recently promoted players were available for the trip.

Crosson also acknowledges that since then fourth-place Hunterville have had a strong run to the playoffs, including winning and keeping the Challenge Shield.

“We’re excited for the challenge and it’s always a challenge going up to Hunterville.

“This isn’t the round robin, it’s the business end.”

Still very much a family-orientated side, inspirational captain Maikara McDonnell has been joined by his brother and nephew, as he and fellow veteran Trevor Gunn, player of the day in the 2023 final, set the tone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Those guys are experienced enough to build a team around them and still have enough in the tank to do the job,” said Crosson.

There are three Houlthan brothers along with their cousins, while players like Matt Connors and Paulie Webster, a try-scorer in the 2023 final, have battled to overcome injury and contribute.

Winger Simon Dibben, 54 first-class games for Steelform Whanganui, makes himself available when his fire officer commitments allow.

Senior quarter-finals draw

June 29 - 1pm kickoffs (times subject to change)

Marist Knights vs Rātana, Spriggens Park; Utiku Old Boys vs Pirates, Memorial Park; Ruapehu vs Taihape, Rochfort Park; Hunterville vs Marist Celtic, Hunterville Domain.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle