Marist Celtic had enough experience to see off Utiku and claim the senior title in 2023.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Just like Premier, there is a fresh look to the Tasman Tanning Senior competition with the title race potentially wide open.

Marist Celtic have won back-to-back titles, most recently with a 29-12 victory in last year’s final over new contenders Utiku Old Boys at Cooks Gardens.

But with their coaching staff and potentially some leading players moving up to Premier, this could open the door.

The Ratana and Marton teams are also fresh, the latter being 2023 semfinalists, as they now support new Premier squads to become two-team clubs once again.

Ruapehu have dropped back from their 2023 Premier campaign, while Pirates initially were going to be a Premier club but will remain in this grade for 2024.

Utiku, repeat semifinalists Kaierau and perennial contenders Hunterville could also be strong.

An expanded WRFU Women’s competition also kicks off on Friday night as Taihape host last year’s runners-up Kaierau, while on Saturday the new-look Rātana Wahine play their debut game as hosts against Marton QueenBeez.

Defending champions Marist, who won a thrilling final with Kaierau last year, 20-17, have the bye.

Draw, April 12-13

Senior, 1pm unless noted

Counties v Utiku, MacNab Domain, 2pm

Ratana v Marton, Ratana Pa, 11am

Ruapehu v Celtic Rochfort Park

Kaierau v Border, Country Club

Taihape v Knights, Memorial Park

Pirates v Hunterville, Spriggens Park

Women’s

Friday: Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park, 7.30pm

Saturday: Ratana vs Marton, Ratana Pa, 1pm