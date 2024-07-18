“We’ve just got to get through this Saturday without any further niggles and hopefully everybody is still on the park.”

On top of the retirement of hooker Roman Tutauha, for the first time since 2013, the squad will be without halfback Lindsay Horrocks, who has withdrawn for work commitments on the farm.

In addition, lock Josh Lane is not available for family reasons, while flanker Samu Kubunavanua, who only played sporadic club games, withdrew with his knee not 100%.

The departure of Tutauha (101 games), Horrocks (102), Kubunavanua (56) and Lane (39) robs Whanganui of a lot of experienced heads.

There are now only four survivors from the last Meads Cup-winning Whanganui team in 2017 – incumbent skipper Dane Whale, flanker Jamie Hughes, returning prop Kamipeli Latu and midfielder Timoci Seruwalu, while second five Ethan Robinson debuted during that campaign.

“That’s a lot of experience being lost, but it’s an opportunity for other players,” said Hamlin.

“That’s been the blessing of having the extra team in [Premier], having Marton and Rātana playing.”

Coming out of those teams are the automatic selection of Hughes, along with debutants prop Kereti Tamou and backs Mitai Hemi, Lafo Takiari Ah Ching and Faleseu Tauailoto, while utility back Dakuitoga Natuquata was an initial selection but has had to return home to Fiji.

Tutauha’s departure means 2023 debutant Alesana Tofa and 2019-20 representative Joe Edwards will fill the hooker roles, although both also played in other positions during the club campaign.

For Horrocks, 2023 rookie Eben Claassen and returning 2022 player Kahl Elers-Green will take up the mantle, with Hamlin considering adding an extra.

“We’ll see how we go, we might have another one floating around.”

With no Lane, a lot of emphasis goes on Peter Travis Hay-Horton, who missed a lot of the club season with injury.

“He got through training, probably not quite at 100%, he’s definitely got a back complaint as well.”

The apprentice players this year are both forwards – front-rower Joseph Cowley and loose forward Joseph Abernethy, fresh off a player-of-the-day performance in the senior final.

“Both of them have got a lot of promise around them,” said Hamlin.

“They can just come to training, see what it’s all about.

“Keightley [Watson] was one of those, a couple of seasons ago, never got on with the Heartland stuff.

“Eben [Claassen] got bumped up last year with Kahl [Elers-Green]’s withdrawal.”

The return home of Watson to shore up the prop group is very welcome, with Hamlin having stayed in contact with Taranaki coach Neil Barnes to see whether Watson would crack their NPC team.

“If they require him through injury, he is a Taranaki club player now, so he’ll go back, but fingers crossed we get to keep him for the full Heartland season – he’s real keen.”

Playing the development squad of Manawatu always allows for the fun game of “spot the expat” – in this season’s case, the likes of Griffin Culver, Kody Edwards and Ezra Malo.

The extended Whanganui squad is:

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia (Taihape), Keightley Watson (Taranaki – loan), Raymond Salu (Kaierau), Kamipeli Latu (Border), Kereti Tamou (Rātana), Joseph Cowley (Taihape – apprentice), Alesana Tofa (Marist), Joe Edwards (Kaierau), Peter Travis Hay-Horton (Taihape), Matt Ashworth (Kaierau), Ngapuke Patea (Border), Douglas Horrocks (Kaierau), Jamie Hughes (Rātana), Josefa Kubunavanua (Border), Luke Whale (Taihape), Beau Walker (Taihape), Joseph Abernethy (Utiku Old Boys – apprentice).

Backs: Eben Claassen (Kaierau), Kahl Elers-Green (Taihape), Dane Whale (Taihape), Ethan Robinson (Kaierau), Timoci Seruwalu (Border), Cyrus Tasi (Taihape), Mitai Hemi (Rātana), Alekesio Vakarorogo (Border), Lafo Takiari Ah Ching (Rātana), Faleseu Tauailoto (Marton), Peceli Malanicagi (Kaierau), Tyler Rodgers-Holden (Taihape).