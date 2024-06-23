Taihape made the long trip to Dallison Park and emerged with a 27-16 victory.

There was drama across the board in the final round-robin games of both the Tasman Tanning Premier and Senior grades on Saturday as teams jostled for final playoff positions.

Byford’s Readimix Taihape are once again the true thorn in the side of four-time defending champions Waverley Harvesting Border as, for just the second time ever, Taihape made the long trip to Dallison Park and emerged with a victory, 27-16.

Taihape have therefore locked away the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield for 2024 after they took it from the table-topping Border in the first round, meaning once again that no club will win the “Triple Crown” of holding all three trophies in a season.

The home side led 7-3 at the break through a converted try by their standout centre Alekesio Vakarorogo, and then 16-6 in the second stanza with first-five Tyrone Albert taking points on offer with three penalties.

But Taihape came roaring home with fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden and flanker Beau Walker both scoring for the third game in a row, along with new arrival Kaleb Sweet.

Luke Whale had another clutch day with the boot, landing five kicks.

The game was also notable for the return to his family club of Steelform Whanganui incumbent skipper Dane Whale, with his new club Marton signing off on the transfer before their last game.

That result meant Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau was consigned to an away semifinal with Taihape despite securing the biggest win of the competition, ending the now very under-strength Marton’s return season to premier with a 71-19 loss at the Country Club.

The home side raced to a 45-0 lead at halftime, but it was more back-and-forth in the second half, with a 26-19 scoreline.

In senior, the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash between unbeaten Forest 360 Marist Knights and their hosts Utiku Old Boys saw the Knights come from behind at halftime to finish top qualifier for the quarterfinals with a 28-17 win at Memorial Park.

Kelso Hunterville confirmed a home playoff and will keep the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield for the summer after beating Bennett’s Taihape 22-3, which included a scoreless second half.

Taihape’s loss meant Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic lifted up to fifth place to face Hunterville after a very rugged 10-7 win over Pirates in the Spriggens Park derby.

And after a tough season, the Border Seniors were rewarded for their faith as they became the last team to record a victory for 2024 – travelling to win a 24-20 thriller with JJ Walters Asphalt Marton.

Results, June 22

Premier, Week 10

Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 22 (Rehimana Meihana, Tipene Harrison, Brooklyn Herewini tries; Herewini pen, 2 con) Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 19 (Alesana Tofa, Clive Stowers, Josaia Bogileka tries; Daniel Kauika 2 con). HT: 15-14.

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield: Byford’s Readmix Taihape 27 (Tyler Rogers-Holden, Beau Walker, Kaleb Sweet tries; Luke Whale 2 pen, 3 con) Waverley Harvesting Border 16 (Alekesio Vakarorogo try; Tyrone Albert 3 pen, con). HT: 7-3 Border.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 71 Marton 19. HT: 45-0.

Senior, Week 11

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 29 Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood 12. HT: 12-7 Rātana.

Marton Park: Border 24 JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 20.

Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 10 Black Bull Liquor Pirates 7. HT: 7-0 Pirates.

Memorial Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights 28 Utiku Old Boys 17. HT: 17-14 Utiku.

Hunterville Domain (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Kelso Hunterville 22 Bennett’s Taihape 3. HT: 22-3.

Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 17 with McCrea Scanning Counties 17. HT: 17-10 Counties.

Women’s semifinals

Cooks Gardens: AGC Marist Clover 95 Speedy Signs Kaierau 5.

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape 17 Silks Audit Rātana 17-5.