Pirates will host McCrea Scanning Counties on Friday under lights at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

They had a very disappointing month of April, but it has been an Indian summer in May for the Black Bull Liquor Pirates, who are now rolling on the Whanganui Rugby Football Union (WRFU) Senior competition’s high seas.

Pirates Rugby had fully intended to provide the seventh team in an expanded Tasman Tanning Premier competition for 2024, coming back to the grade where they won two championships in the mid-2010s.

However, being unable to confirm a full squad meant they stepped away at the last minute, leading to the further departure of players to other Premier teams and then, three games into the Senior competition, they were sitting dead last on the table with a points differential of -87.

It did not help that a rebuilding team ran into the Senior powerhouses first up in Kelso Hunterville (43-7), Utiku Old Boys (36-12) and then Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu (27-0).

But help was on the horizon as club man Johnny Mow was finally able to secure the services of a cohort of Fijian players, slotting in beside some standout veterans who have held Pirates together since the 2020 “Covid” season.

The improvement was immediate, Pirates heading to the Pā and emerging with a 29-10 win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood.

They backed that up with a 29-7 victory over Border Seniors at City College and got to play some attractive attacking rugby in their 45-10 away victory over JJ Walters Asphalt Marton.

Pirates went on the express elevator up to fifth place, a good spot in a season with quarter-finals.

“We’ve made a big turnaround since [the start], getting awesome numbers at training, going back to basics, working on defence,” said coach Matt Davis.

“Influx of Fijian boys... they’ve just changed it, and all our own boys, the boys I’ve had for a few years, have come back.

“We’re teaching our boys to play that Islander role – that Fijian style.

“If you’ve got a team full of Fijians, you might as well teach the rest.”

Davis praised hooker and captain Josh Callaghan as the glue that held it all together as the reinforced squad became accustomed to each other.

Fellow veterans in fullback Lenny Matapuku, former Steelform Whanganui prop Brett Turner and halfback/assistant coach Ricky Boniface continue to be important cogs in the machine.

Pirates will host McCrea Scanning Counties on Friday under lights at Cooks Gardens.

Senior draw

May 24

Pirates v Counties, Cooks Gardens, 7.15pm; Kaierau v Ruapehu, Country Club, 7.30pm.

May 25, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Celtic v Marton, Spriggens Park; Utiku Old Boys v Rātana, Memorial Park; Hunterville v Knights, Hunterville Domain; Taihape vs Border, Memorial Park.

Women’s competition

There is now a clear Top 2 of the WRFU Women’s competition as Byfords Construction Taihape look to entrench their position when they head to Marton Park on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, there will be a rematch of last year’s thrilling final at Cooks Gardens on Friday night, except this time both teams are at very different phases of their journey.

Coming off the bye, undefeated AGC Marist Clovers (4-0) play their first game of the second round against a hurting Speedy Signs Kaierau (1-4) on Friday at 5.30pm at Cooks.

Kaierau had hoped to tip up Taihape (4-1) in their second meeting now that it was back home at the Country Club last Friday night, but the visitors showed good character to secure a 34-24 victory.

Taihape will now travel again to meet the Marton Queenbeez (0-5), who also hosted Silks Audit Rātana (3-2) last Saturday morning at Marton Park.

As a fixture between the two Rangitīkei sides that have great fondness for each other, just like at the Pā previously, Rātana were comfortable winners by 54-10.

However, the biggest cheers were reserved for the Queenbeez, who scored two tries for the first time this season.

Marist will be keeping an eye on Taihape and potentially Rātana as potential championship playoffs contenders, but it would be unwise to sleep on Kaierau, who hung in there with them at the Country Club on April 19 before getting over-run 39-27 at the finish.

The Marton versus Taihape game will kick off at midday on Saturday.