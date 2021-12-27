Whanganui Chronicle Year in Review, July 2021

The Aramoho Rowing Club erupts as Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast finish first. Photo / Bevan Conley

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

July 3

Community House Whanganui marked its 30th anniversary at the start of July.

Manager Shelley Loader said it had been successful for so long because it was valued by the community, not just member organisations.

"It's the first port of call for some people and if we can't provide the service they need we will put them on the right track to someone who can," she said.

"The organisations that are here value being here for the support they receive from similar people doing similar work, sharing costs and resources, and the ability to provide a wraparound service for people who may have more than one need."

Whanganui Community Living Trust manager Mike Ward cuts the cake at Community House's 30th anniversary celebration. Photo / Bevan Conley

July 6

The big winner at this year's Te Manu Atatū Māori Business Awards was Rivercity Tree Services, who took home Best Trade Services, the Environmental Excellence Award, and the Westpac Supreme Award.

For Siobhan and Joe Marshall it was recognition of the work they had put in over the past 13 years.

"In the last three or four years our growth has been pretty substantial, especially after Covid hit," Siobhan said.

"We were fortunate enough to bring Joe's brother Pete [Ashford] onboard, who has a background in civil construction."

Ashford has stayed on as civil projects manager, and the company is now a one-stop shop for tree work, traffic management, earthworks and civil construction.

Rivercity Trees has 25 staff members, 90 per cent of whom are Māori.

"We want to hire young people as well, even though they might not have much experience yet," Siobhan said.

Rivercity Tree Services head honchos (from left) Siobhan Marshall, Pete Ashford and Joe Marshall. Photo / Bevan Conley

July 16

More than 500 people gathered at Whanganui Racecourse to protest against "unworkable regulations" targeting rural communities.

It was one of 55 demonstrations set up by Groundswell NZ across the country.

About 200 utes, tractors, and heavy vehicles convoyed around Whanganui.

Local organiser Angela Watson said the turnout was much higher than expected.

"There's Whanganui businesses here, farmers and tradies. Some employers have even let their staff off work to come and protest.

"Government policies are targeting farmers and rural people and this is about coming together and sending a message that we're not happy."

There were signs of all shapes and sizes at the Groundswell protest on July 16. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

July 22

Before the local rollout reached group 4, Whanganui was leading the country in terms of Covid-19 vaccination uptake.

As at June 22, 13,786 people on file as living in the Whanganui DHB catchment had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 10,107 in Whanganui were fully vaccinated.

Whanganui had administered a total of 21,430 doses as of July 18, putting the DHB ahead of its target by 8111 doses (61 per cent).

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said it was an incredible effort by DHB staff and Māori and community health providers.

July 28

Victorious Black Caps Ross Taylor and Will Young made a whirlwind stop in Whanganui to show off the spoils of their victory over India in the World Test Championship final.

Despite only being in town for half an hour, the mace attracted hundreds of school kids to Jubilee Stadium for a glimpse and a photo.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall told the crowd that it was the city's own Harry Cave who bowled the last ball for the New Zealand team that won the country's first test match in 1955.

Young jokingly said Taylor would be the best person to talk to about Cave, as he was an "ex-teammate of his".

"To bring this [mace] home is incredible for us, but also for all New Zealanders," Young said.

Ross Taylor (holding mace) and Will Young pose for a photo with students from Whanganui Intermediate. Photo / Mike Tweed

July 29

Whanganui's Kerri Gowler and her pair partner, Grace Prendergast, brought home New Zealand's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

It was also New Zealand's first gold in the women's pair.

More than 70 Aramoho Rowing Club members, school students, and friends gathered at the Somme Parade base to cheer Gowler on.

Club president Bruce Osborne said the pair seemed to pull off the win "so gracefully and effortlessly".

"The grassroots training and coaching all came in this shed. This is where they learned their craft. There is something to be said about rural environments and small towns."