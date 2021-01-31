Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Chronicle photos of the year for 2021

2 minutes to read
A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

2021 was a busy year for Whanganui and the surrounding area. Take a visual tour through what happened last year with the Whanganui Chronicle's selection of best photographs in 2021.

It was a muddy game at Spriggens Park with Marist taking on Ruapehu. Photo / Lewis Gardner
It was a muddy game at Spriggens Park with Marist taking on Ruapehu. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Emergency services are at a house fire in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan Conley
Emergency services are at a house fire in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan Conley
Whanganui Walls: Artist SwiftMantis painted a gigantic mural of Hangar the cat who lived out at the airport. Photo / Bevan Conley
Whanganui Walls: Artist SwiftMantis painted a gigantic mural of Hangar the cat who lived out at the airport. Photo / Bevan Conley
Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby. Photo / Paul Brooks
Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby. Photo / Paul Brooks
A picture of Ross Mitchell-Anyon adorns the back door of the library at Gonville Centre for Urban Research. Photo / Laurel Stowell
A picture of Ross Mitchell-Anyon adorns the back door of the library at Gonville Centre for Urban Research. Photo / Laurel Stowell
Ghar More, from the Shivam Dance Academy, performed a traditional kathak dance at the Feast and Festival. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Ghar More, from the Shivam Dance Academy, performed a traditional kathak dance at the Feast and Festival. Photo / Lewis Gardner
A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley
A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley
Dorothy the tree weta, who seemed to have taken a liking to WIS Year 7 student Payton Rehutah. Photo / Bevan Conley
Dorothy the tree weta, who seemed to have taken a liking to WIS Year 7 student Payton Rehutah. Photo / Bevan Conley
Huntley GS Huia Campbell and GA Jessie Keenan squeeze out Waihi GD Poppy Mawle (rear) in the battle for the ball in a game won by Huntley 22-14. Photos / Bevan Conley
Huntley GS Huia Campbell and GA Jessie Keenan squeeze out Waihi GD Poppy Mawle (rear) in the battle for the ball in a game won by Huntley 22-14. Photos / Bevan Conley
Lanterns on the Awa: Daylight gave way to the glow of lanterns along the Whanganui riverbank. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Lanterns on the Awa: Daylight gave way to the glow of lanterns along the Whanganui riverbank. Photo / Lewis Gardner