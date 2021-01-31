Whanganui Chronicle photos of the year for 2021

Whanganui ChronicleWhanganui Chronicle photos of the year for 202131 Jan, 2021 12:00 AM2 minutes to readA Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan ConleyA Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan ConleyWhanganui Chronicle2021 was a busy year for Whanganui and the surrounding area. Take a visual tour through what happened last year with the Whanganui Chronicle's selection of best photographs in 2021.It was a muddy game at Spriggens Park with Marist taking on Ruapehu. Photo / Lewis GardnerEmergency services are at a house fire in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan ConleyWhanganui Walls: Artist SwiftMantis painted a gigantic mural of Hangar the cat who lived out at the airport. Photo / Bevan ConleyNick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby. Photo / Paul BrooksA picture of Ross Mitchell-Anyon adorns the back door of the library at Gonville Centre for Urban Research. Photo / Laurel StowellGhar More, from the Shivam Dance Academy, performed a traditional kathak dance at the Feast and Festival. Photo / Lewis GardnerA Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew member clears a tangle of hoses at a fire in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan ConleyDorothy the tree weta, who seemed to have taken a liking to WIS Year 7 student Payton Rehutah. Photo / Bevan ConleyHuntley GS Huia Campbell and GA Jessie Keenan squeeze out Waihi GD Poppy Mawle (rear) in the battle for the ball in a game won by Huntley 22-14. Photos / Bevan ConleyLanterns on the Awa: Daylight gave way to the glow of lanterns along the Whanganui riverbank. Photo / Lewis Gardner