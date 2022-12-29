Niki Vernon was nominated for her financial literacy services and voluntary work in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Today we continue our Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year 2022 series.

Earlier in the month we put out the call to our readers for nominations. This week we are profiling our runners-up with the winner revealed in Saturday’s Chronicle.

Our next runner-up has a passion for encouraging Whanganui people and small businesses to thrive and prosper.

Niki Vernon was heading home from her family Christmas gathering in Auckland and had no idea that she had been nominated as a Whanganui Person of the Year.

“It’s really nice that someone thought of me,” she said.

“I just love Whanganui and the people I’ve come to know.”

Vernon moved to Whanganui from Auckland around seven years ago and found a warm welcome and plenty of ways to assist the community.

She was nominated for her work in assisting individuals and businesses with her financial literacy business Money Poppins and for her extensive voluntary work.

Her work has ranged from teaching pupils to sew at Rutherford Junior High to working with Hato Hone St John ambulance service as well as providing free medical and financial advocacy.

“Sewing is a great skill and I love seeing people learn which is why I am supporting Lee Williams with her Paetuia project because she is so passionate about teaching her craft.”

Vernon also collaborated with Whanganui employment focus groups to launch a new online course for aspiring business owners this year.

In November she assisted a Whanganui sole trader to claim a $28,000 tax rebate from Inland Revenue.

The man had believed he was in debt to the tax collector but, with Vernon’s assistance, he was able to get a realistic assessment and claim the unexpected windfall.

Vernon has also provided valuable assistance to members of Whanganui’s large arts community by helping individual artists to negotiate their tax obligations and makes claims for expenses.

And she has assisted fledgling businesses to get off the ground while working as a member of the Thrive Whanganui team, often continuing to support their growth in a voluntary capacity.

“My grandfather taught me at an early age that if you can help then you should,” Vernon said.

“Some people get raw deals in life and when you can provide the strength they don’t have to help them through, then I believe you should.”

Born in Raglan, Vernon said she had loved making Whanganui her adopted home and all the connections she had made.

“I am a rural, North Island west coast person to my bones,” she said.

“My family had been in Raglan for five generations and Whanganui feels much more like home than Auckland ever did.”

Vernon believes Whanganui is the best small city in New Zealand and wants to continue to assist people to have happy, productive lives in the city and wider district.

“I can’t wait to get back there and start the new year,” she said.

“I foresee a great year ahead for Whanganui and I want to continue my support of the wonderful innovation going on.”