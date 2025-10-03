“It’s my way of giving back, because I used to be in a tight place, a dark place and the community helped me by providing food and stuff like that.”
She said she hoped to have the Guyton St cafe operating by November, from 6am to 4pm, and the airport cafe would continue.
“I want to be someone working alongside my workers, not a boss who sits at the table and does all the paperwork.
“My daughter is now the same age [13] as me when I started working, so she’ll jump on in eventually.”
