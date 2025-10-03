Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui cafe and caterer 2PieNgatai expands operations into central city

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Emma Ngatai (left), with brother Hayden Ngatai and daughter Louise Ngatai, has started renovations at her new cafe space on Guyton St. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui’s Emma Ngatai is setting up her second cafe, building on a dream she has had since the age of 5.

The owner of 2PieNgatai at Whanganui Airport will expand operations into the former Breakers restaurant and Grand Hotel Cafe and Eatery space on Guyton St, which has been empty

