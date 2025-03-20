‘Make it a destination’: Whanganui Airport cafe changes hands

“I want to make [the airport] an actual local spot so when Aucklanders come here they don’t just walk out - they can get a little bit of Whanganui as they arrive or are about to depart,” Ngatai said.

“The dream is to be able to add local businesses products for people to go to Auckland with so we have one that does Māori greeting cards [Awhi Mai Creations], another one does herbs and salts [Erb Dried Herbs] and Jackson’s Rewena Bread.”

She said things have happened very quickly but it has been a long-term plan to open up her own cafe.

“At the age of five, my brother and I would play in the backyard, play cafes and restaurants and call it 2PieNgatai,” she said.

Whe she was 13 Ngatai decided that she wanted to work in hospitality and got her first job at Robert Harris Coffee.

“I worked for many different cafes and restaurants, so I could learn the tricks and the trades, the ins and outs, the dos and don’ts so that one day I could open my own cafe.”

2PieNgatai staff (from left) Cassandra Collins, Samantha Beckham, Emma Ngatai and Victoria Webster are operating the Whanganui Airport Cafe.

Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny, said he was pleased Ngatai was willing to take over because it allowed Air Chathams to focus on air services - not cafes.

“We needed to find someone local and that was passionate about doing it because it is pretty critical for us in terms of customer product, so making sure we have the right person and a bit of a dream for what they want to make it,” Emeny said.

“I think Emma has stepped up and she has a cafe pretty close to her heart and by all accounts will do a great job so we will certainly support her.”

Emeny hopes the cafe will be a destination.

“From a Whanganui point-of-view, it is very important that people can turn up, check in to their flight, grab a coffee and something to eat and same for people waiting for passengers getting off our flights.”

Ngatai hopes those in Whanganui continue to support local businesses and add her cafe to that agenda.

“Just help any businesses, support local, instead of going to [Palmerston North], if you want to go for a drive come to the airport instead,” she said.

“Make it a destination, not a one-stop shop.”