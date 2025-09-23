Horizons transport services manager Mark Read said the feedback would help the council further redefine the design to reflect Whanganui’s needs while balancing affordability and growth.

“We’ve heard clearly from the community that they want a network that works for everyone and is frequent, inclusive and future-focused.”

The importance of increased frequency and reliability was highlighted by 42% of respondents, with many expressing the need to move to 20-minute intervals and weekend services.

Read said the proposed network changes would include two high-frequency routes, operating every 20 minutes, and three routes operating hourly.

Services would run on all routes seven days a week.

The feedback revealed the desire for transfer co-ordination and route coverage and accessibility, particularly for elderly and mobility-impaired residents.

Twenty-seven per cent of respondents commented on the proposed bus stop locations.

Read said the feedback would guide the final adjustments to the proposed network design and planning for implementation expected next April.

“As we approach the implementation date, we’ll be rolling out a public awareness campaign to help the community understand the changes and what they mean for their journeys,” he said.

“A key aspect of implementation will be laying the groundwork to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for our current users, and clear information for new users.

“We’re committed to making public transport a viable and attractive option for more of the city. Our goal is to provide a bus network that boosts transport options, reduces emissions and connects more people to the places they need to go.”