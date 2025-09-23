Advertisement
Whanganui bus network redesign gains strong public support in consultation

Horizons says the feedback on Whanganui's redesigned bus network signals community backing.

Community feedback on Whanganui’s bus network redesign shows a desire for a more accessible and reliable public transport system.

Horizons Regional Council received “strong public engagement” in its second phase of consultation with 172 submissions from residents and stakeholders.

More than 70% of respondents said the proposed redesigned network would

